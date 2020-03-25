Jim Beam gives free meals to Bullitt County Schools staff

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As school districts across Kentucky learn to deal with having students at home over the next several weeks, bus drivers and cafeteria workers are still hard at work.
Even though school’s not in session in Bullitt County, bus drivers are still running routes and some community partners are still making sure that these drivers are getting fed.
Ray Sohl and his wife have both driven a bus for Bullitt County Schools for about a decade.
Driving a bus is a big part of their lives.
"Piece of our heaven is what it is,” Sohl said.
Despite school being out, Sohl is still out running his route to make sure students get their homework and food.
When Jim Beam Distillery offered to make sure Bullitt County School employees got food too, he liked that.
"I think it's wonderful, especially at a time like this,” Sohl said. “We're trying to get the kids fed and everything, so somebody feeding us is pretty nice."
Bullitt County transportation director Tony Roth said his staff has remained positive and are grateful to serve in the community they do.
"They are committed and they do a great job,” Roth said, “and they are real appreciative of what the community has given them."
It’s not only the bus drivers and the bus monitors that were getting fed on Wednesday. It was also the food service workers in the cafeteria.
