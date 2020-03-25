K-PREP testing canceled for Kentucky students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - K-PREP standardized testing is officially canceled for Kentucky students.
The Kentucky Department of Education was notified it met waiver requirements from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the tests as the coronavirus outbreak shuts down schools across the country.
K-PREP tests are usually taken by students in grades 3-8, 10 and 11 to measure their performances.
Governor Andy Beshear has recommended Kentucky schools remain closed through at least April 20 to slow the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.