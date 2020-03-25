KDF: MiniMarathon moved to August; Marathon, Marathon relay will not be rescheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new date has been set for the Humana Derby Festival miniMarathon.
The new date will be Aug. 22, according to the Kentucky Derby Festival.
KDF also said the Marathon and Marathon relay would not be rescheduled for 2020. Instead, runners will have other participation options:
- Run the 2020 miniMarathon at the newly rescheduled date of August 22, 2020 (miniMarathon participants who want to “stay in the race” don’t need to do anything and will be moved automatically to the new August date. Marathon and Relay participants can transfer to the mini through their runner profile. Deadline to move to the mini is April 25.)
- Run the 2020 miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay Virtually (This option allows runners to participate but run on their own time and still receive a medal, shirt and other perks. Participants can choose the virtual option through their runner profile and need to do so by April 25.)
- Defer registration to 2021 or 2022 (Runners who wish to defer their registration to another year, have until April 25 to decide, and can do so through their existing runner profile or email minimarathon@kdf.org to request the deferral.)
- Make 2020 registration fee a donation (The Derby Festival’s miniMarathon has been part of the local community for more than 40 years. As a not-for-profit the Festival is able produce the races each year through entry fees. With the 2020 event initially scheduled for April, a majority of funds from registration have already been put toward operational expenses and runner experiences.)
Because of the heat in August, the race will start at 6:30 a.m. According to KDF, “the starting line will be in the same location on Main Street near Slugger Field, make the traditional run through Churchill Downs infield, and the finish will be on Adams Street, just outside the new Lynn Family Stadium.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.