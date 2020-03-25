Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana health chief warns coronavirus cases will increase
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana officials are warning that the state’s rapid jump in coronavirus illnesses is just the beginning and that obeying a new stay-at-home order is necessary. The order from Gov. Eric Holcomb takes effect Wednesday and comes the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana grew to 365 on Tuesday, more than 12 times what state health officials reported a week earlier. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the state is in “the very early parts of this outbreak." Holcomb urged all residents to take seriously the stay-at-home order that runs at least through April 6.
FATAL FALL-MONTPELIER
Eastern Indiana man dies in workplace fall from ladder
MONTPELIER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Indiana man has died in a fall at his workplace. Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch says 51-year-old Jeffrey Humphries of Montpelier was pronounced dead at the scene at NRP of Indiana in Montpelier. Crouch says Humphries was on a ladder when he fell to the floor, suffering head injuries Tuesday. The Star Press reports authorities estimated the fall at 10 to 12 feet.
STANDOFF DEATHS-FISHERS
2 found fatally shot after suburban Indianapolis standoff
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Police in suburban Indianapolis say they found a man and a woman fatally shot following a lengthy standoff in which shots were fired at officers. Fishers Police Sgt. Tom Weger says officers responding to an apartment complex for a welfare check Monday were met with gunfire from a second-floor unit. No officers were hit by gunfire. Officers from several agencies spent more than three hours trying to contact a person inside the unit. Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the two persons dead. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Officer identified them as 48-year-old Derrick Upshaw and 34-year-old Tiffany Plummer.
CHILDREN KILLED-INDIANA
NTSB cancels meeting on Indiana crash that killed 3 siblings
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says that in light of the coronavirus pandemic it has canceled an April meeting to determine the probable cause of a 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to reach their stopped school bus. The agency said Tuesday that in place of the April 7 meeting in Washington, D.C., NTSB board members will use an online link to vote on the staff’s investigative report, which includes the crash's probable cause. The date of that vote has not been scheduled. The three Rochester, Indiana, siblings were killed on Oct. 30, 2018, when they were struck by a pickup truck.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA BMV
Indiana to extend licenses during its stay-at-home order
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will be automatically extending all state-issued driver's licenses and vehicle registrations as the state enters a two-week stay-at-home period ordered by Gov. Eric Holcomb to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Holcomb on Monday also ordered that all state government offices be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's start of his order that all Hoosiers remain at home, except for workers in essential industries or needed trips for groceries and medicine until at least April 7. Because the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' branches will be closed during that period, Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and vehicle registrations, among other steps.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIY-MASKS
Volunteers sew masks for health workers facing shortages
CHICAGO (AP) — People are banding together to sew face masks for hospitals running desperately short of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. Hospitals and health care workers say the do-it-yourself face masks are a last resort but better than nothing. And those sitting at home worrying as the virus strains hospitals and the economy teeters say sewing masks makes them feel less helpless. Efforts in the U.S. mirror those happening around the world, including Belgium and Spain where volunteers are sewing masks and making other protective equipment for health care workers as confirmed infections continue to rise.
CLARKSVILLE-HISTORIC DESIGNATION
Southern Indiana town's neighborhood gets historic nod
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana neighborhood that includes a mix of design styles, including a stately home known locally as “the Witch’s Castle," has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The News and Tribune reports that the designation for Clarksville's Lincoln Heights neighborhood makes it the Ohio River town's first residential historic district. The neighborhood spans just three blocks. But Greg Sekula, who's the Southern Regional Director of Indiana Landmarks, says that “it’s got a distinct character." One of its homes features a turret and that design, combined with the reputation of a woman who once lived there, earned it the nickname “the Witch’s Castle."
INDIANA DEATHS
Judge asked to reconsider double-murder suspect’s release
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors want a northwestern Indiana judge to reconsider his decision to release a man accused in the fatal shootings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son, calling him a “substantial" threat to the public. Despite prosecutors’ objections, a Lake County judge allowed 40-year-old Darren "Duke" Taylor Jr. of Indianapolis to be released on his own recognizance and placed on home detention at his parents' Hammond home. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports prosecutors said in a Wednesday filing that Taylor “poses a substantial danger to the community.” He's charged in the March 2019 killings of 35-year-old Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond.