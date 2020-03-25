Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-COAL'S-LAST-STAND-IN-PARADISE
Iconic plant's end spells doom for struggling coal industry
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (AP) — A coal plant in western Kentucky has shut down, marking a defeat for coal, President Trump and other top politicians who tried to keep it open. Last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority voted to close the last coal boiler at the Paradise Fossil Plant. In February, the plant burned its last load of coal. The closure is the latest in a slew of coal plant shutdowns that's making it tougher for the industry to bounce back. Since 2010, 500 coal burning units, or boilers, at power plants have been shut down, and no U.S. utility big or small has plans to build a new coal-burning plant.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear: Coronavirus cases in Kentucky surpass 160
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has surpassed 160 coronavirus cases. He said Tuesday that a few dozen new cases were diagnosed statewide in the past day. Beshear says one of the new cases stemmed from a “coronavirus party." He didn't say where the event occurred but he denounced it. Beshear says the the updated total of statewide cases included nearly 40 new cases spanning Kentucky.
SCHOOL BILL
Beshear signs bill giving relief to schools due to virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill giving Kentucky's schools the latitude to use as many nontraditional instruction days as needed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The proposal to give relief to school districts sped through the legislature with strong bipartisan support as lawmakers deal with the global pandemic's impact on Kentucky. The governor recently asked superintendents to extend school closures until at least April 20 in an effort to help contain the virus. During his daily coronavirus briefing, Beshear announced he had signed the legislation. It has an emergency clause allowing it to take effect immediately.
JAIL DEATH
Kentucky jail inmate dies, officials investigating
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell has died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. A statement from the Fayette County jail said 39-year-old MacFarland Childers was taken into custody Monday and died later that evening. The Fayette County Coroner's Office says his cause and manner of death were pending toxicology results and further investigation. Authorities say police and the coroner's office are investigating the death and the jail will conduct a routine internal investigation. Officials said Childers was incarcerated for failing to appear on charges of theft and contempt of court out of McCracken County.
CIRCUIT JUDGE NOMINEES
3 nominees announced for circuit judge in central Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say three people have been nominated to serve as a judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit in central Kentucky. The Judicial Nominating Commission announced on Monday that the nominees are Arthur Daniel “Dan” Kelly of Springfield, Brian Matthew Kester of Campbellsville and Kaelin Goheen Reed of Lebanon. The district includes Green, Marion, Taylor and Washington counties. Kelly currently servers as a special judge for the circuit, Kester is an assistant county attorney for Taylor County and Reed owns Reed Law Office. The former judge, Allan Ray Bertram, resigned in January.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Top lawmakers open negotiations on new Kentucky budget
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's top legislative leaders are warning of the severe challenges to craft a new state budget due to the coronavirus outbreak. House and Senate budget negotiators started their work Monday to reach agreement on a new two-year state budget. It will be the centerpiece of work in the few days left in a legislative session shortened by the virus outbreak. House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers spoke at the start of the budget negotiations. They say economic damage from the virus will hurt tax revenue collections used to support the next budget.