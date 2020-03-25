LIST: Stores reserve shopping hours for older adults, people at higher risk during coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several stores are offering special hours for older adults, people who have a compromised immune system and pregnant women.
You can find a list of participating businesses and hours below:
- Aldi - Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- Big Lots - First hour after opening each day
- Costco - Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Dollar General – First hour of shopping each day
- Kroger – Monday – Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m.
- Meijer – Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m.
- Sam’s Club - Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m
- Target – First hour on Wednesdays
- Trader Joe’s – 9 to 10 a.m. daily
- Walgreens - Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Walmart - Tuesday from 6 to 7 a.m.
- Whole Foods – 1 hour before opening to the public
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.