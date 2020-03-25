LMPD officers report shots fired at cruiser, suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is in custody, accused of leading LMPD officers on a chase and shooting at them.
The suspect was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Talisman Road, as reported by a Metrosafe spokesperson.
The Metrosafe spokesperson told WAVE 3 News officers began to follow the suspect, believed to be wanted for another crime, around 4:23 p.m. in Louisville’s Bon Air neighborhood. The suspect did not stop and turned onto several streets.
Officers reported shots were fired toward them during the chase before it ended on Talisman Road.
No officers were injured.
This story will be updated.
