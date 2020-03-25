LMPD: Suspect in pregnant woman’s stabbing shot by police after firing at officers during chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person suspected of stabbing a pregnant woman Wednesday morning was shot by LMPD officers after reportedly leading them on a chase and firing at their cruiser.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the exchange happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Talisman Road.
Officers were following up on a stabbing investigation Wednesday afternoon in which a pregnant woman was found with multiple stab wounds in the 2100 block of Alston Avenue around 11:50 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said she was transported to UofL hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was 26 weeks pregnant and forced to deliver the baby. Mitchell said she and the baby are in stable condition.
Conrad said officers began to follow a person in a vehicle believed to be involved in the stabbing around 4:23 p.m. in Louisville’s Bon Air neighborhood. The suspect turned onto several streets before stopping on Cabinwood Drive, firing at the officers and fleeing.
The suspect then reportedly stopped again on Talisman Road where shots were exchanged between them and the officers.
Conrad said the suspect was shot. They were brought to UofL Hospital for treatment where their condition is unknown.
No officers were injured.
