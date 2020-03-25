Louisville Restaurants: Who’s delivering, who’s offering carry-out?

Louisville Restaurants: Who’s delivering, who’s offering carry-out?
WAVE3.com has compiled -- and will continue to compile -- a list of restaurants offering delivery and pickup options during the coronavirus epidemic. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)
March 25, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 2:15 PM

(WAVE) - The WAVE3.com research department is scouring social media this week to bring you a list of area restaurants that are still trying to serve the community either by offering delivery and/or carry-out. Might want to bookmark this page, because we expect it to add to it frequently:

If you are a restaurant wanting to be listed, email John P. Wise and be sure to include which part of town you’re in -- NuLu, Highlands, West End, Germantown, Southern Indiana, St. Matthews, Old Louisville, Downtown Louisville, Clifton/Crescent Hill, etc. Thanks!

NULU

Toast on Market - closed, no carryout

Harvest Restaurant - closed, no carryout

Louisville Cream - carryout, curbside take out

The Weekly Juicery - carryout, delivery

Wiltshire on Market - TBD

Garage Bar - closed

GALAXIE - curbside, delivery

Royals Hot Chicken - online ordering, drive-through

Please & Thank You - carry out, delivery

Lueberry - TBD

Decca - closed, no carryout

The Mayan Cafe - carryout

Quills Coffee Firehouse - carryout

Grind Burger Kitchen - Carryout, curbside pickup

RYE - carryout, delivery

Biscuit Belly - curbside bickup, GrubHub delivery

Feast BBQ - closed

HIGHLANDS

Taco Luchador - Carry-out, curbside, delivery; also offering 20 off all gift cards on their website

Jack Fry’s - CLOSED

The Eagle - We encourage you to visit our gift card page to purchase a gift card or make a direct donation to the We Are Thunderdome Relief Fund benefiting team members who have been affected by unemployment during this time of crisis.

Heine Bros Coffee - Carry-out only

Holy Grale - Call-ahead curbside delivery

GraleHause - Curbside pickup 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Fat Lamb - Online ordering for curbside pickup; Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m; “Let us know when you arrive by calling and we will bring it out to your car.” Also available for delivery on Doordash.

Noche Mexican BBQ - To-go orders and delivery, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Wick’s - Curbside service 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Quill’s Coffee - CLOSED: Downtown New Albany, Cardinal Towne (UofL), Northeast Louisville Public Library; all other locations open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Steel City Pops - Grab n Go available Thu-Fri 12p-6p; Sat-Sun 1p-8p

80/20 @ Kaelin’s - Carry out/full menu M-Thur 4p-8p; Fri 4p-9p; Sat 12p-9p; Sun 12p-8p

Ramsi’s Cafe on the World - Carry-out and delivery, “tweaking our menu to be more at-home and family-style dining friendly.” Mon-Sun 4p-11p

The Back Door - Carry-out daily 12p-8p

Bristol’s Bar and Grille - Curbside and carryout (plus delivery via Doordash) Open 3p-8p M-Thur; Open 3p-9p weekends

HopCat - CLOSED

Ditto's Grill - CLOSED

DiOrio’s - Carry out and delivery, can do beer and wine sales too; Sun-Thurs 11a-9p; Fri-Sat 11a-2am

Impellizzeri’s Pizza - Weekdays curbside only, weekends curbside and delivery M-F 4p-8p; Sat-Sun 2p-9p

Highland Morning - Curbside pickup M-F 8a-3p; Sat-Sun 8a-4p.

WEST END

Gala’s Meat Market & Deli, 2801 W Market Street: Open and will remain open, but has suspended all call-in as well as meat delivery services. Only walk-ins and in-store purchases can be made at this time. Open 7 days a week 10 am to 7 pm.

Galan’s Meat Market & Grille, 2300 W Market Street: Open 9 am to 9 pm for delivery, take-out and drive thru. Free delivery.

The Table, 1800 Portland Avenue: “Our mission is the most important thing to us in this time of uncertainty. While our normal operations have been temporarily closed, we will still be here for those who are hungry. If you are dealing with food insecurity during this crisis, please come by from 11am to 1pm Monday through Friday. You are welcome here!”

Summa Dis, Summa Dat & More, 139 S 44th Street: Accepting call-in orders. Call: 776-5371. Doordash: 450-5300

Sweet Peaches, 1800 W Muhammad Ali: Call ahead at (502) 356-0232 and they’ll bring your order out to you curbside. Carryout or curbside.

The Common Table Garden Café, “We will be serving our monthly, free community meal this Wednesday March 25th from 12-5pm. It will be pre-packaged and to-go only, picked up in the parking lot. The address is 2234 West Market St. Anyone is welcome to come by. We will be practicing rigorous food safety and sanitation, and enforcing social distancing in the parking lot. The menu is BBQ, green beans, pasta salad and a cookie. Help us spread the word!”

Three Brothers Restaurant, 2001 7th Street Road: “Dining hall is closed, but the drive thru is open during regular hours and delivery apps are still active. The restaurant is taking phone-in orders as well, which you can pick up from the drive-thru.”

GERMANTOWN

Bean: Open 7am-5pm everyday with curbside service by the garage door from 7am-2pm on weekdays, and all day on weekends. 2pm-5pm on weekdays will be open in the front, but limited to 7 people at a time. Orders requested to be called ahead: (502) 785-4079

Four Pegs: Carryout/Delivery from 11AM-7PM. Offering lunch delivery service for locations in a three mile radius of the restaurant. In addition to a regular menu, there will be an $8 boxed lunch menu. Accepting payment by card over the phone, grubhub & doordash menus: (502) 634-1447

Couvillion: Curbside pickup and doordash menu. Available Wednesday through Sunday 4-9: (502) 365-1813

The Post: Open for curbside carry out with new hours. Please call, order online, or stop by the parking lot to place your orders: (502) 635-2020

Check’s Cafe: Open for curbside carry out 11am-9pm, with alcohol to-go available: (502) 637-9515

Monnik Beer Company: Offering curbside pick up and free delivery in Germantown and the Highlands. Currently serving their full menu, and can also deliver packaged beer. 10% of all beer sales go directly to laid off staff: (502) 742-6564

Martin’s BBQ (Germantown Location}: Curbside & delivery are all available while their dining room is closed. Taking online orders, as well as phone orders: (502)242-0020

The Fish House/Cafe Beignet: Open at adjusted hours for curbside carry out. Orders placed over the phone or at restaurant: (502) 568-2993

V-Grits: Open for carry-out, delivery orders placed through postmates: (502) 742-1714

Hammerheads: Carryout starting at 5pm: (502) 365-1112

Come Back Inn: Offering curbside pick up and delivery with a $20 minimum purchase. Wine and beer is available for carry out and delivery. Only delivering to Germantown. Schnitzelburg, Highlands and Old Lou. Delivery restrictions and minimums waived for doctors, nurses, and all hospital workers in Downtown & St Matthews area: (502) 627-1777

SOUTHERN INDIANA

The Exchange Pub + Kitchen, 118 W Main Street in New Albany: Online Ordering Available for Curbside Pickup Monday- Sunday 11am – 8pm

Pints & Union: 114 E Market Street in New Albany: Call to order curbside pickup 4-8pm, closed Mondays, 812-913-4647

Portage House, 117 E. Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville: Call to order curbside pickup, 812-913-4250, Wed through Sun 11 am to 8 pm

The Red Yeti, 256 Spring Street in Jeffersonville: Call for carryout Wed through Sun, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 812.288.5788

Fist Full of Tacos, 2708 Paoli Pike in New Albany: Delivery available; order online or call 812-557-0226, Tues-Sun 11am-8pm

Adrienne & Co, 133 E. Market Street in New Albany: Takeout and delivery via GrubHub, (812) 949-2334, Tuesday- Sunday 8am-2pm

Adrienne & Co, 129 W. Ct Avenue in Jeffersonville: Takeout and delivery via GrubHub & DoorDash, 812-282-2665, Mon-Fri 7am -5:30pm, Sat 8am-3pm, Sun: 8am-1pm

Parlour Pizza, 131 W. Chestnut Street in Jeffersonville, 812-914-7400, carryout and free delivery (up to 10 miles) when placed directly through The Parlour. Delivery is also available through EZCater, Grubhub and DoorDash, M-W 4pm to 8pm + Th-Sun 11am to 8pm

La Catrina Mexican Kitchen, 202 E Elm Street in New Albany: Call to order carryout, 812.725.8264

Boomtown Kitchen, 114 E. Main Street in New Albany: Curbside pickup, Delivery via UberEats, 812-590-1314

Kingfish on the River, 601 W. Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville: Carryout and delivery available via GrubHub, 812-284-3474

NABC Pizzeria & Public House, Beer and full pizza menu available for carryout. Call ahead to order, 812-944-2577, 2pm -8pm

The Barrelhouse on Market, 1005 W. Market Street in Jeffersonville: Delivery or carryout available, 10pm-3am, 812-590-6373

Mark’s Feed Store, 3827 Charlestown Road in New Albany: Online ordering available, carryout/curbside pickup/delivery available, 11am-8pm, 812-949-7427

ST. MATTHEWS

Silvio’s: Open for carryout starting at 4p. 502.883.6369

Gerstle’s: Closed

Diorio’s: Carryout and delivery available (also selling, delivering beer and wine with orders)

Diamond Street Grub: Closed

Graeter’s: Carryout and curbside pickup available

Tin Roof: Closed, but selling gift cards to help the displaced staff.

Saints: Pickup available, including some alcohol with food purchase

Molly Malone’s: Carry-out available

Biscuit Belly: Pickup inside, curbside pickup, delivery, delivery via GrubHub

MexA Tacos: Takeout available

Jack’s/Equus: Closed

The Fishery: Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery available

Spinelli’s: Pickup, delivery, in-person ordering. Wed-Sun 11a-5a.

Drake’s: Pickup available by calling or texting

Kayrouz: Closed

Simply Thai: Pickup and delivery available

NamNam: Curbside pickup available

Momma’s: Closed

Taco Luchador: Curbside pickup available

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.