Louisville Restaurants: Who’s delivering, who’s offering carry-out?

(WAVE) - The WAVE3.com research department is scouring social media this week to bring you a list of area restaurants that are still trying to serve the community either by offering delivery and/or carry-out. Might want to bookmark this page, because we expect it to add to it frequently:
If you are a restaurant wanting to be listed, email John P. Wise and be sure to include which part of town you’re in -- NuLu, Highlands, West End, Germantown, Southern Indiana, St. Matthews, Old Louisville, Downtown Louisville, Clifton/Crescent Hill, etc. Thanks!
NULU
Toast on Market - closed, no carryout
Harvest Restaurant - closed, no carryout
Louisville Cream - carryout, curbside take out
The Weekly Juicery - carryout, delivery
Wiltshire on Market - TBD
Garage Bar - closed
GALAXIE - curbside, delivery
Royals Hot Chicken - online ordering, drive-through
Please & Thank You - carry out, delivery
Lueberry - TBD
Decca - closed, no carryout
The Mayan Cafe - carryout
Quills Coffee Firehouse - carryout
Grind Burger Kitchen - Carryout, curbside pickup
RYE - carryout, delivery
Biscuit Belly - curbside bickup, GrubHub delivery
Feast BBQ - closed
HIGHLANDS
Taco Luchador - Carry-out, curbside, delivery; also offering 20 off all gift cards on their website
Jack Fry’s - CLOSED
The Eagle - We encourage you to visit our gift card page to purchase a gift card or make a direct donation to the We Are Thunderdome Relief Fund benefiting team members who have been affected by unemployment during this time of crisis.
Heine Bros Coffee - Carry-out only
Holy Grale - Call-ahead curbside delivery
GraleHause - Curbside pickup 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
Fat Lamb - Online ordering for curbside pickup; Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m; “Let us know when you arrive by calling and we will bring it out to your car.” Also available for delivery on Doordash.
Noche Mexican BBQ - To-go orders and delivery, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Wick’s - Curbside service 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Quill’s Coffee - CLOSED: Downtown New Albany, Cardinal Towne (UofL), Northeast Louisville Public Library; all other locations open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
Steel City Pops - Grab n Go available Thu-Fri 12p-6p; Sat-Sun 1p-8p
80/20 @ Kaelin’s - Carry out/full menu M-Thur 4p-8p; Fri 4p-9p; Sat 12p-9p; Sun 12p-8p
Ramsi’s Cafe on the World - Carry-out and delivery, “tweaking our menu to be more at-home and family-style dining friendly.” Mon-Sun 4p-11p
The Back Door - Carry-out daily 12p-8p
Bristol’s Bar and Grille - Curbside and carryout (plus delivery via Doordash) Open 3p-8p M-Thur; Open 3p-9p weekends
HopCat - CLOSED
Ditto's Grill - CLOSED
DiOrio’s - Carry out and delivery, can do beer and wine sales too; Sun-Thurs 11a-9p; Fri-Sat 11a-2am
Impellizzeri’s Pizza - Weekdays curbside only, weekends curbside and delivery M-F 4p-8p; Sat-Sun 2p-9p
Highland Morning - Curbside pickup M-F 8a-3p; Sat-Sun 8a-4p.
WEST END
Gala’s Meat Market & Deli, 2801 W Market Street: Open and will remain open, but has suspended all call-in as well as meat delivery services. Only walk-ins and in-store purchases can be made at this time. Open 7 days a week 10 am to 7 pm.
Galan’s Meat Market & Grille, 2300 W Market Street: Open 9 am to 9 pm for delivery, take-out and drive thru. Free delivery.
The Table, 1800 Portland Avenue: “Our mission is the most important thing to us in this time of uncertainty. While our normal operations have been temporarily closed, we will still be here for those who are hungry. If you are dealing with food insecurity during this crisis, please come by from 11am to 1pm Monday through Friday. You are welcome here!”
Summa Dis, Summa Dat & More, 139 S 44th Street: Accepting call-in orders. Call: 776-5371. Doordash: 450-5300
Sweet Peaches, 1800 W Muhammad Ali: Call ahead at (502) 356-0232 and they’ll bring your order out to you curbside. Carryout or curbside.
The Common Table Garden Café, “We will be serving our monthly, free community meal this Wednesday March 25th from 12-5pm. It will be pre-packaged and to-go only, picked up in the parking lot. The address is 2234 West Market St. Anyone is welcome to come by. We will be practicing rigorous food safety and sanitation, and enforcing social distancing in the parking lot. The menu is BBQ, green beans, pasta salad and a cookie. Help us spread the word!”
Three Brothers Restaurant, 2001 7th Street Road: “Dining hall is closed, but the drive thru is open during regular hours and delivery apps are still active. The restaurant is taking phone-in orders as well, which you can pick up from the drive-thru.”
GERMANTOWN
Bean: Open 7am-5pm everyday with curbside service by the garage door from 7am-2pm on weekdays, and all day on weekends. 2pm-5pm on weekdays will be open in the front, but limited to 7 people at a time. Orders requested to be called ahead: (502) 785-4079
Four Pegs: Carryout/Delivery from 11AM-7PM. Offering lunch delivery service for locations in a three mile radius of the restaurant. In addition to a regular menu, there will be an $8 boxed lunch menu. Accepting payment by card over the phone, grubhub & doordash menus: (502) 634-1447
Couvillion: Curbside pickup and doordash menu. Available Wednesday through Sunday 4-9: (502) 365-1813
The Post: Open for curbside carry out with new hours. Please call, order online, or stop by the parking lot to place your orders: (502) 635-2020
Check’s Cafe: Open for curbside carry out 11am-9pm, with alcohol to-go available: (502) 637-9515
Monnik Beer Company: Offering curbside pick up and free delivery in Germantown and the Highlands. Currently serving their full menu, and can also deliver packaged beer. 10% of all beer sales go directly to laid off staff: (502) 742-6564
Martin’s BBQ (Germantown Location}: Curbside & delivery are all available while their dining room is closed. Taking online orders, as well as phone orders: (502)242-0020
The Fish House/Cafe Beignet: Open at adjusted hours for curbside carry out. Orders placed over the phone or at restaurant: (502) 568-2993
V-Grits: Open for carry-out, delivery orders placed through postmates: (502) 742-1714
Hammerheads: Carryout starting at 5pm: (502) 365-1112
Come Back Inn: Offering curbside pick up and delivery with a $20 minimum purchase. Wine and beer is available for carry out and delivery. Only delivering to Germantown. Schnitzelburg, Highlands and Old Lou. Delivery restrictions and minimums waived for doctors, nurses, and all hospital workers in Downtown & St Matthews area: (502) 627-1777
SOUTHERN INDIANA
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen, 118 W Main Street in New Albany: Online Ordering Available for Curbside Pickup Monday- Sunday 11am – 8pm
Pints & Union: 114 E Market Street in New Albany: Call to order curbside pickup 4-8pm, closed Mondays, 812-913-4647
Portage House, 117 E. Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville: Call to order curbside pickup, 812-913-4250, Wed through Sun 11 am to 8 pm
The Red Yeti, 256 Spring Street in Jeffersonville: Call for carryout Wed through Sun, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 812.288.5788
Fist Full of Tacos, 2708 Paoli Pike in New Albany: Delivery available; order online or call 812-557-0226, Tues-Sun 11am-8pm
Adrienne & Co, 133 E. Market Street in New Albany: Takeout and delivery via GrubHub, (812) 949-2334, Tuesday- Sunday 8am-2pm
Adrienne & Co, 129 W. Ct Avenue in Jeffersonville: Takeout and delivery via GrubHub & DoorDash, 812-282-2665, Mon-Fri 7am -5:30pm, Sat 8am-3pm, Sun: 8am-1pm
Parlour Pizza, 131 W. Chestnut Street in Jeffersonville, 812-914-7400, carryout and free delivery (up to 10 miles) when placed directly through The Parlour. Delivery is also available through EZCater, Grubhub and DoorDash, M-W 4pm to 8pm + Th-Sun 11am to 8pm
La Catrina Mexican Kitchen, 202 E Elm Street in New Albany: Call to order carryout, 812.725.8264
Boomtown Kitchen, 114 E. Main Street in New Albany: Curbside pickup, Delivery via UberEats, 812-590-1314
Kingfish on the River, 601 W. Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville: Carryout and delivery available via GrubHub, 812-284-3474
NABC Pizzeria & Public House, Beer and full pizza menu available for carryout. Call ahead to order, 812-944-2577, 2pm -8pm
The Barrelhouse on Market, 1005 W. Market Street in Jeffersonville: Delivery or carryout available, 10pm-3am, 812-590-6373
Mark’s Feed Store, 3827 Charlestown Road in New Albany: Online ordering available, carryout/curbside pickup/delivery available, 11am-8pm, 812-949-7427
ST. MATTHEWS
Silvio’s: Open for carryout starting at 4p. 502.883.6369
Gerstle’s: Closed
Diorio’s: Carryout and delivery available (also selling, delivering beer and wine with orders)
Diamond Street Grub: Closed
Graeter’s: Carryout and curbside pickup available
Tin Roof: Closed, but selling gift cards to help the displaced staff.
Saints: Pickup available, including some alcohol with food purchase
Molly Malone’s: Carry-out available
Biscuit Belly: Pickup inside, curbside pickup, delivery, delivery via GrubHub
MexA Tacos: Takeout available
Jack’s/Equus: Closed
The Fishery: Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery available
Spinelli’s: Pickup, delivery, in-person ordering. Wed-Sun 11a-5a.
Drake’s: Pickup available by calling or texting
Kayrouz: Closed
Simply Thai: Pickup and delivery available
NamNam: Curbside pickup available
Momma’s: Closed
Taco Luchador: Curbside pickup available
