Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by vehicle in Newburg neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one man was struck by a vehicle in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday night and later died.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, LMPD responded to calls of a man in a wheelchair being hit by a vehicle on Preston Highway near East Indian Trail around 9:30 p.m.
Reports indicate that victim was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Preston Highway.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene while police arrived. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
