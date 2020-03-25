October deadline to get government-issued ‘Real ID’ postponed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The October deadline to get a government-issued REAL ID in order to board domestic flights has been postponed.
In Monday’s White House press briefing, President Trump said that the October 1 deadline would be postponed and that a new deadline would be announced soon.
The postponement comes as the coronavirus pandemic is closing down offices providing REAL ID services across the nation.
Once the new deadline goes into effect, travelers will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or a passport in order to board domestic flights.
REAL ID offices have opened up in several cities around Kentucky, including Bowling Green, Frankfort, Madisonville, Morehead, Paducah and Somerset, as well as in Woodford County.
Louisville’s first REAL ID office at Bowman Field held a soft opening on March 6.
For more updates on REAL ID in Kentucky, visit drive.ky.gov.
