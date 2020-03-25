Papa John’s to hire 20,000 new employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Americans are encouraged to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak, Papa John’s is looking to hire 20,000 new employees across the nation to deliver meals and serve carryout customers.
The Louisville-based pizza company says most applicants can expected to be interviewed and possibly start work on the day they apply.
“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” said Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer. “We want to add talented team members to our Papa John’s family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers’ doorsteps. We are in the unique position – as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout – to help our communities through this crisis.”
Papa John’s says they are focused on the protection of both their employees and customers and have implemented enhanced sanitation measures in its stores. They also have No Contact Delivery which means you pay online and have limited interaction with the delivery driver when the food is dropped off.
To learn more about jobs with Papa John’s or apply, click here or text JOBS to 47272.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.