Police officers to station outside hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police Department officers will be among law enforcement stationed outside of hospitals in Jefferson County.
A statement from Mayor Greg Fischer’s Director of Communication Jean Porter said in part: “Governor Beshear earlier this week asked law enforcement and the National Guard in the state to have a presence at hospitals across the state, in preparation for them to get busier in coming days”
The officers will begin stationing outside hospitals on Wednesday.
