Police officers to station outside hospitals
By Sarah Jackson | March 25, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 11:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police Department officers will be among law enforcement stationed outside of hospitals in Jefferson County.

A statement from Mayor Greg Fischer’s Director of Communication Jean Porter said in part: “Governor Beshear earlier this week asked law enforcement and the National Guard in the state to have a presence at hospitals across the state, in preparation for them to get busier in coming days”

The officers will begin stationing outside hospitals on Wednesday.

