Relief groups feeling the stress as closures and infections increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Delays and challenges are mounting for groups providing relief to families in need of assistance due to the spread of the coronavirus.
“The demand has been tremendous, overwhelming,” Neighborhood Place Manager Cassandra Miller said. “We have been hammered just like all community based organizations.”
The Neighborhood Place administers the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund which promises up to $1000 in assistance to qualifying households suffering a loss of income because of illness or job loss. Eight-hundred people can be served by the program in a week. The program took 500 calls from people requesting information on its first day of operation on March 19.
Meanwhile, the Dare to Care Food Bank continues to look for more sources of food as it tries to compete with shortages due to consumer hoarding.
Spokesman Stan Siegwald said the current demand on the food bank is similar to what happened in the Great Recession of 2008.
“The need then jumped 67%,” Siegwald said, "and it jumped within a matter of months. I don’t think it would be out of line to expect a similar increase right now.”
