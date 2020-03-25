Sam’s Club offers early shopping hours for older adults, people with compromised immune system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sam’s Club is offering special shopping services for older adults.
Starting March 26, stores will have early shopping every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m.
The hours are also for anyone with disabilities or a compromised immune system.
During the coroanvirus outbreak customers can also order groceries to their car and have an employee bring them out.
Kroger, Dollar General, Target and Walmart are also offering special hours for senior shoppers.
