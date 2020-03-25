Southern Indiana coach arrested for child solicitation

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The boys varsity basketball coach at Crothersville High School is facing a felony charge of child solicitation after an investigation into inappropriate messages sent to a female student.
Gregory T. Kilgore, 52, of Crothersville, was arrested today by Jackson County Sheriff's Department detectives in Jennings County.
The investigation was started on March 18 after the Jackson County Department of Child Services filed a report about messages from a school employee that were being sent over social media to the 14-year-old student. The investigation led detectives to Kilgore, who is also the school’s athletic director.
Authorities said the charge against Kilgore is based on the content of the messages. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is awaiting his initial court appearance.
Sheriff’s detectives say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with additional information to call their office at 812-358-2141.
