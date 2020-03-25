Waterstep helps Louisville’s homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -While most people are staying home right now- Wayside Christian Mission in Louisville is still caring for hundreds every day who don’t have a home to hunker down in. But it’s been nearly impossible to find hand sanitizer for the busy shelter. So Louisvile-based Water Step stepped up to donate a portable BleachMaker.
The handheld devices produce a disinfectant strong enough to meet the World Health Organization’s standards for hospital medical waste.
Wayside will also break it down to make sanitizer.
Wayside isn’t the only local shelter getting a BleachMaker. They’ve also been requested at The Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, the St John Center and The Healing Place.
