Waterstep helps Louisville’s homeless

Group donates portable BleachMaker to Wayside

By WAVE3.com Staff | March 25, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 2:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -While most people are staying home right now- Wayside Christian Mission in Louisville is still caring for hundreds every day who don’t have a home to hunker down in. But it’s been nearly impossible to find hand sanitizer for the busy shelter. So Louisvile-based Water Step stepped up to donate a portable BleachMaker.

The handheld devices produce a disinfectant strong enough to meet the World Health Organization’s standards for hospital medical waste.

Wayside will also break it down to make sanitizer.

Wayside isn’t the only local shelter getting a BleachMaker. They’ve also been requested at The Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, the St John Center and The Healing Place.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.