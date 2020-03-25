Wildlife center and museums offer free virtual lessons

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School may be out but the learning does not stop in WAVE Country. Multiple educational organizations have stepped up to their computers to keep children learning while they are out of the classroom.
Students don't have to leave their home to learn that bats can help save farmers $5.5 billion a year and that Kentucky has an overpopulation of deer. They can open up a computer and tune into Wildlife Wednesdays hosted by the Second Chances Wildlife Center as they bring learning into your home.
Bridgette Brouillard, the center's founder, said all classes at the center were canceled becasue of COVID-19. The center took a major hit financially but is offering free virtual lessons saying you can't put a price on learning.
“Very glad that I have the ability to offer that to people and if it is just a few minutes,” Brouillard. “You know if they pick up just one or two facts out of this, or once they leave if they have a different outlook on wildlife that is awesome. Make some good choices while they home. ‘Do I need to keep the water on the whole time while I brush my teeth?’ ‘Do I need all the lights on in my house?’ In subtle ways these all do effect the wildlife.”
Families that tune in will meet animals and learn about different areas in their ecosystem.
Options are endless with your keyboard in arms reach. The Frazier History Museum announced it's coordinating with the Louisville Lift Up Lou program. Every Wednesday its working with local museums and cultural attractions to teach and entertain families. The wildlife center and museum help parents check off science and history from their students agenda.
Wildlife Wednesdays will teach a new lesson every Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the Second Chances Wildlife Facebook page and after that the Frazier History Museum program starts at 11 a.m. both on the Louisville Lift Up Lou Facebook Page.
