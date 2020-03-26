Bearno’s feeds first responders, hospital workers; offering gift card special to help its servers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business is on a mission to “Pass the Pizza” to those on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus.
Bearno’s has been on a mission to send pizza to first responders and hospital workers. Thursday, they sent a delivery of ten pies to Nazareth Home.
“Nursing homes have been closed down for a couple of weeks,” George Timmering, Bearno’s By-the-Bridge’s owner, told WAVE 3 News, “Those people are working extra hard to keep their residents safe and try to communicate from the outside world to the family and friends of the residents. So, we want to kind of reward them today.”
Bearno’s is still doing deliveries while its dining rooms are closed.
Timmering said business in Downtown Louisville has been slow because many people who work in the area are now doing so at home. However, he said neighborhood locations have been busy with more customers ordering six-inch individual pizzas.
Bearno’s is also offering a gift card special. If a customer buys $25 or more on a gift card, 25 percent will go directly to the restaurant’s servers.
