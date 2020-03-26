Bernheim Forest closing to slow spread of coronavirus

CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - Bernheim Forest has been connecting nature lovers with the outdoors for 91 years, but the Coronavirus is halting that temporarily.
On March 26, Bernheim Forest will close to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last year, more than 530,000 people from 50 states and more than 36 countries visited the forest. Officials said closing was a difficult, but necessary decision, to keep people from gathering in large crowds.
At this time, all programs through May 3 are canceled and will be rescheduled when possible.
