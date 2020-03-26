Beshear confirms 50 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that there are 50 new cases of the coronavirus across the state.
During his daily media briefing from Frankfort, Beshear said it was the largest single-day increase so far.
The state has now diagnosed 248 total cases.
Among the new cases is a 90-year-old man in a Perry County nursing home. That patient is no longer in the home, which is now being cleaned, the governor said.
“There are people of all ages getting the coronavirus in Kentucky,” Beshear said.
This story is being updated.
