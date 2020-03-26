Churchill Downs Inc. announces layoffs due to coronavirus closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Citing closures by local or state governments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Churchill Downs Incorporated says it has temporally furloughed employees at 10 of its properties, including one in Louisville.
Employees of Derby City Gaming, located at 4520 Poplar Level Road, will be among those impacted by the temporary furlough. CDI says those affected will continue to receive health, dental, vision and life insurance benefits.
The other CDI properties involved include:
- Calder Casino (Miami Gardens, FL)
- Fair Grounds Slots and VLT operations (New Orleans, LA)
- Harlow’s Casino ( Greenville, MS)
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin (Farmington, PA)
- Ocean Downs Casino (Berlin, MD)
- Oxford Casino (Oxford, ME)
- Presque Isle Downs & Casino (Erie, PA)
- Riverwalk Casino (Vicksburg, MS)
- Arlington International Racecourse (Arlington Heights, IL)
“This is not a decision any company ever wishes to make and it is particularly tough when those affected are deeply respected team members who have helped us build great facilities and strong businesses of which we are all very proud,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “We look forward to welcoming our team members and customers back when we are able to reopen our properties and return to normal operations.”
