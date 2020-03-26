Ford Kentucky Truck Plant to resume production in April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Ford is planning to resume operations at the Kentucky Truck Plant in April.
The company is planning to start building vehicles again at KTP on April 14, according to Ford’s president of North America Kumar Galhotra.
In addition to KTP, production will also resume at the Dearborn Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant’s Transit line and Ohio Assembly Plant on April 14. Ahead of those, the Hermosillo Assembly Plant will open one shift on April 6.
On Wednesday, Ford confirmed an employee at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant tested positive for COVID-19.
A letter sent to employees from the plant manager states employees who may have had direct contact with the employee have been contacted and told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
