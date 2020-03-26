FORECAST: Breezy and much warmer day ahead

- THIS AFTERNOON: Strong wind gusts from the SW to near 30 mph at times
- SATURDAY EVENING: A period of strong to isolated severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Other than a few passing high clouds at times, it will be a nice spring day. The wind speeds will pick up this afternoon but that will play in our favor to push our highs into the 75-80 degree range!
Clouds will increase Thursday night as an area of thunderstorms moves through Central Indiana. Some of these storms may clip some of our Southern Indiana and North Central Kentucky counties by Friday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
Clouds look to linger longer for Friday. With a weak boundary in the area, patchy drizzle or even a downpour/t-storm could develop. It will still be warm despite the clouds with highs in the 70s. Warmer south. Mainly cloudy night. The wind will ramp up overnight and temperatures should actually rise to near 70 by sunrise!
A warm Saturday with highs in the 80s expected. We’ll pay the price for that with thunderstorms for some Saturday evening.
