FORECAST: Breezy, warm afternoon; scattered storms overnight

- THIS AFTERNOON: Strong wind gusts from the SW to near 30 mph at times
- OVERNIGHT/FRIDAY AM: Scattered showers and storms; some may be strong
- SATURDAY EVENING: A period of strong to isolated severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see high clouds overhead at times, otherwise, this afternoon will be windy and warm! Wind gusts near 30 mph at times will push our highs into the 75-80 degree range!
A few strong t-storms may push into our NW sections by the late afternoon. Isolated clusters of strong/severe t-storms possible along/north of I-64 during the evening and overnight hours; dime to quarter-size hail would be the main risk. Many areas will stay dry tonight. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for more info.
A boundary will drop to around I-64 on Friday morning. While much of this feature will just bring clouds, an isolated gusty t-storm could develop near and north of its location. Expect highs in the 70s on Friday afternoon. It will be mainly cloudy Friday night. The wind will ramp up overnight and temperatures should actually rise to near 70 by sunrise!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.