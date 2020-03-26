FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, but warm

Much of the day on Friday will be dry with highs once again in the 70s. (Source: Pexels)
By Kevin Harned | March 17, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 4:14 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm through Saturday
  • Turning cooler next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gusty thunderstorms will work along a boundary situated across central Indiana; dime to quarter-size hail would be the main risk. Many areas will stay dry tonight. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for more info.

That boundary will drop to around I-64 on Friday morning. We'll maintain a scattered shower/storm chance through the morning hours.

Much of the day will be dry with highs once again in the 70s. We'll have a mainly cloudy night.

The wind will ramp up overnight and temperatures should actually rise to near 70 by sunrise! We’ll be solidly in the warm sector on Saturday. This means a windy/warm day that will be mainly dry for the daylight hours. However, as the cold front approaches late Saturday showers and thunderstorms will be possible - a few may be strong.

Turning much cooler next week with most days in the 50s & 60s.

