FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, but warm

- Warm through Saturday
- Turning cooler next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gusty thunderstorms will work along a boundary situated across central Indiana; dime to quarter-size hail would be the main risk. Many areas will stay dry tonight. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for more info.
That boundary will drop to around I-64 on Friday morning. We'll maintain a scattered shower/storm chance through the morning hours.
Much of the day will be dry with highs once again in the 70s. We'll have a mainly cloudy night.
The wind will ramp up overnight and temperatures should actually rise to near 70 by sunrise! We’ll be solidly in the warm sector on Saturday. This means a windy/warm day that will be mainly dry for the daylight hours. However, as the cold front approaches late Saturday showers and thunderstorms will be possible - a few may be strong.
Turning much cooler next week with most days in the 50s & 60s.
