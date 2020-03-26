FORECAST: Friday commute stormy for some

- Storms north Friday morning, scattered after noon
- Turning cooler next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers and thunderstorms will develop along a weak boundary between Louisville and Indianapolis overnight. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s. That boundary will drop to around I-64 on Friday morning.
Thunderstorms should be weakening as they approach during the morning hours. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s. The wind will ramp up overnight and temperatures should actually rise to near 70 by sunrise!
We’ll be solidly in the warm sector on Saturday. This means a windy/warm day that will be mainly dry for the daylight hours. However, as the cold front approaches late Saturday showers and thunderstorms will be possible; a few may be strong.
Turning much cooler next week with most days in the 50s and 60s.
