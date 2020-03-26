JCPS donates 40,000 pieces of protective equipment to local hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is answering the call to donate unused medical supplies to local hospitals.
Thursday, the school district donated around 40,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, including N-95 masks, sanitizing wipes, gloves and shoe covers.
JCPS has been building a stockpile of the supplies since the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.
Some of the items were set to be used by health science students in labs or classrooms.
“Governor Beshear has been telling us on a regular basis how we are all in this together and we are Team Kentucky,” JCPS District Health Coordinator Eva Stone told WAVE 3 News, “and so this is a time where it’s important for us to do things together as a community. We’ve got the whole community to look out for.”
The supplies was donated to the Louisville Metro Health Department. It will be allocated to local hospitals based on need.
