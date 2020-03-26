Mayor Fischer confirms 60 total coronavirus cases in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that Jefferson County has diagnosed 60 cases of the coronavirus.
At his daily media briefing via video conference Thursday, Fischer said that number is just about double the 31 cases that had been confirmed just two days ago.
“This is a deadly and contagious disease,” the mayor said. “If you don’t believe me, turn on the TV.”
Fischer himself is in quarantine because his wife has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“This disease can spread very easily between people in close contact,” he said. “It’s all about limiting personal contact.”
Early in the mayor’s briefing Thursday, he showed a still photo of kids playing basketball at an area park.
“Some of the public is still not doing what needs to be done,” Fischer said.
