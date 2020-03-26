A Pass the Cash of a different kind: A Recipe to End Hunger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is a Pass the Cash story of a different kind but with the same result: to make a difference and help those most in need, especially as the entire world faces the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Especially with this virus, hunger is on the forefront,” stressed Blessings in a Backpack Board Member Jennifer Lamkin. “People are worried about getting the food that they need and how they’re gonna take care of their families.”
Not only must WAVE Country nonprofits meet the needs of those who have been facing tough times, but they must now serve individuals and families who have never needed a helping hand but are now grasping for not only answers but aid.
“Right now, we’re in uncharted times,” Stan Siegwald of Dare to Care proclaimed.
Due to repercussions of COVID-19, local businesses have shuttered or are continuing daily tasks with limited staff, and the need has increased dramatically. Indiana had over 22,000 Hoosiers apply for unemployment in a three day period. Kentucky rose from 2,000 claims a week to over 9,000 in just one day.
As always, WAVE Country has its saints and soldiers ready and working.
“We feel it’s our responsibility to be this community’s expression that no one will be without the food they need to be healthy,” Siegwald shared.
WAVE Country has many nonprofits that serve and improve the lives of those who need many things in our community. Their missions vary but their focus of helping others is the same.
With the help of former WAVE 3 News producer and now local business owner Alane Paulley, WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee started the nonprofit “A Recipe to End Hunger.” The nonprofit formed in October of 2015 with the goal of solely raising money needed for the programs that work so hard to end hunger in our community.
The work the programs do is outstanding considering the funds they have to work with. The problem is these agencies and their volunteers lack the tools needed to end the battle against hunger.
Dare to Care, Blessings in a Backpack and Kans for Kids are just three of those nonprofits in the city that focus their efforts of ending hunger in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. “A Recipe to End Hunger” passed the cash to these three nonprofits as the need has increased, yet donations have decreased.
“This week, we’ve received less than fifty percent of what we received in one week a month ago,” Dare to Care’s Stan Siegwald said.
Dare to Care partners with nearly 300 local social service agencies like food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to distribute food to our community. Blessings in a Backpack continues to feed kids on the weekends during this public health emergency. Kans for Kids continues to operate as a helping hand up, not just a handout, by supporting charities that are working with youth specifically.
“This is so important cause these are our babies,” Lamkin shared after accepting a $20,000 donation for Blessings in a Backpack from A Recipe to End Hunger. “It shows how much this community cares about them.”
“This is amazing,” Kathlene Denhard exclaimed after accepting a $6,500 donation from A Recipe to End Hunger with tears in her eyes. “Thank you so much.”
A Recipe to End Hunger also donated $20,000 to Dare to Care, who not only procures food from local and national donors and community food drives but with dollars.
“For every dollar donated we can access enough food for three meals,” Stan Siegwald said with a smile while accepting the check.
There are people facing hunger in our neighborhoods every day of every year, and it is important we give what we can when we can. A Recipe to End Hunger invites the public to pick up free collection boxes thanks to help from local vendors Packaging Unlimited and CorrChoice.
We invite your business, your church, or your organization to pick up a free collection box or two when we are no longer ordered to stay home to stay healthy. You can support the food bank, shelter or soup kitchen closest to you or contact A Recipe to End Hunger for help to distribute what you collect. You can also join their efforts by supporting their events, buying a cookbook or donating at any Republic Bank or on the nonprofit’s website. Everything that is donated to A Recipe to End Hunger supports nonprofits in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
The first “A Recipe to End Hunger” cookbook published to raise funds to fight hunger became a best seller on Amazon. It is still available. The cookbook features 55 different local restaurants and businesses in our area, as well as 66 local and national celebrity recipes from people like Jennifer Lawrence, Dolly Parton, Al Roker, Darrell Griffith, Coach Bobby Petrino, and Loni and Muhammad Ali. The cookbook includes 164 color pages of good food and handy tips in the kitchen.
A Recipe to End hunger has no paid staff. Click here to follow them on Facebook.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
- Sunday, June 7, 2020: “A Recipe to End Hunger” is proud to present its 2nd Annual Jazz on the River Magazine featuring the warm smoky alto voice of Louisville’s own Robbie Bartlett June 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Historic Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing. A performer since the age of 4, Bartlett is one of the most sought-after jazz, blues and R&B artist in the city. With her strong sense of musical direction and her dynamic vocals, Bartlett’s repertoire also includes Rock favorites that excite the crowd. She was voted “Most Admired Woman” in Arts & Entertainment in Kentuckiana for 2017 from Today’s Woman. Bartlett has taken her music across the pond to Europe but always returns to the Louisville area nightclubs that love her most. She has also performed with World Renown musicians David Crosby and Graham Nash, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, and The Righteous Brothers. The site of the jazz concert is a jewel in Southwest Louisville. Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing is a historic 300-acre farm and house on a site that offers a breathtaking view of the Ohio River framed by rolling hills on the opposite bank. The entire 300-acre tract, including both historic houses, was designated as a Jefferson County Historic Landmark District in 1998.
- Sunday, November 15, 2020: A Recipe to End Hunger will bring the community together for a day of music, family fun and a silent auction at The Grand in New Albany, Indiana. The November 15th concert features Mood Ring Engagement, Caribou and The Louisville Crashers! There will also be a silent auction with some unique items created especially for this day and a Kids Corner featuring face painting and games to play. Children 12 and under are free. The doors of the Grand will open at 2 p.m. and the first band will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Entry is $15. You get a $5 discount if you bring canned goods. Those canned goods will be donated to a local food pantry.
- July 31 - August 1, 2020: Join the 12th Annual Kentuckiana Big Green EGGFest at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint on Friday, July 31st. The event kicks off with a Meet & Greet at the Louisville store from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can enjoy live music and great food from the Big Green Egg. Saturday, August 1st there will be more great food and cooking tips as we celebrate the Big Green Egg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ultimate Cooking Experience is hosted by Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. We thank them for their continued support.
These dates may be subject to change due to the pandemic we are now facing however as always you can find information on the A Recipe to End Hunger website, Facebook page or by connecting with Dawne Gee at WAVE 3 news.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.