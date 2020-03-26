A Pass the Cash of a different kind: A Recipe to End Hunger

We invite your business, your church, or your organization to pick up a free collection box or two when we are no longer ordered to stay home to stay healthy. You can support the food bank, shelter or soup kitchen closest to you or contact A Recipe to End Hunger for help to distribute what you collect. You can also join their efforts by supporting their events, buying a cookbook or donating at any Republic Bank or on the nonprofit’s website. Everything that is donated to A Recipe to End Hunger supports nonprofits in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.