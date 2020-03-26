63 Schneck Medical Center employees quarantined

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) – Sixty-three hospital employees were told to quarantine themselves after a patient developed COVID-19 symptoms.
According to Schneck Medical Center marketing director Stephanie Furlow, the patient had symptoms unrelated to the novel coronavirus and developed COVID-19 symptoms during their hospital stay.
Furlow said the employees were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precaution.
Furlow said because outpatient clinics are closed and elective surgeries have been postponed the center has been able to redeploy several staff members to the impacted area.
