Search continues for missing Lee County 4-year-old

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a missing 4-year-old.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says they will be searching by air and on foot Thursday for Evelyn Vadie Sides. Wednesday night search teams used infrared to search for Sides but were not successful.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing Child Alert for Sides Wednesday night. Sides was last seen walking her dog around 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66. She was described as wearing a short sleeve floral dress.
If you have any information on Sides’ whereabouts, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.