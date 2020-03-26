StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

SATURDAY: The cold front continues to slow down in the data trends ...aiming toward Saturday evening or even overnight. In addition, the “broken squall-line” idea continues to hold with the southern piece closer to TN likely to be the lead line. So yes, it is entirely possible this front passes through and some of you don’t get a drop. While a few of you could pick up a strong t-storm. We’ll watch it. This delay does mean a warm day. We will likely start the day off near 70 degrees with a good signal that we can cross 80 degrees in the afternoon. It will be windy as well. The record high of 87 looks safe :)