Subpoenas for price gouging issued to Amazon sellers by Kentucky AG

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has issued subpoenas to six Amazon third-party sellers suspected of price gouging.
Cameron says the alleged the price gouging involved "essential emergency and medical supplies, including hand sanitizer and N95 respirator masks."
Amazon worked with the Attorney General's Office in identifying the top Kentucky-based price gougers. Some sellers allegedly inflated the price of the items by as much as 1,951 percent, according to Cameron.
“Kentuckians who purchase essential medical and emergency supplies should feel confident that they are not being taken advantage of because of the health crisis,” Cameron said in a news release announcing the subpoenas. “The egregious actions of these third-party sellers will not be tolerated in Kentucky, and the subpoenas we issued should serve as a warning to anyone who tries to illegally profit from COVID-19. I am grateful to Amazon for working with us to stop these predatory practices by third-party sellers.”
Most of the sellers were served with cease and desist orders. Cameron said investigations are continuing.
Kentuckians with suspected price gouging complaints can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
