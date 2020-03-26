Suspect, 3 LMPD officers involved in shootout identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman before leading officers on a chase that ended in gunfire has been identified.
The names of the three LMPD officers involved in Wednesday’s incident also have been released.
Byron Johnson, 31, is accused of stabbing the woman Wednesday morning. Detectives were following up on that investigation that afternoon when they spotted the vehicle that was connected to the stabbing.
Johnson was driving in the Bon Air neighborhood, making several turns before stopping on Cabinwood Drive, firing at the officers and then running off, an LMPD spokesman said.
LMPD detectives Chad Stewart and Michael Woodard, as well as Sgt. Brian Evanoff, were the officers involved in the incident. At least one of them returned fire and struck Johnson.
Johnson was eventually taken into custody. He faces two counts of attempted murder, related to the stabbing. He’s expected to face more charges related to the shootout with the officers.
The woman, who was 26 weeks pregnant, was forced to deliver the baby. An LMPD spokesman said she and the baby are in stable condition.
