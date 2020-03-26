Toyota shutdown extended to April 20

Toyota has announced the shutdown of the Georgetown , Ky. plant will extend through April 17. (Source: WKYT)
March 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 1:09 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – On Thursday, Toyota announced it will extend the current shutdown for two additional weeks.

That means workers will now return to their positions on Monday, April 20.

The company had already extended it's shut down by ten days back on March 18.

According to a release, for the week of April 6–12, hourly workers will be paid for the week. For the week of April 13-19, workers have the option of using paid time off, or taking unpaid time off, without penalties.

