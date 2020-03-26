Toyota shutdown extended to April 20

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – On Thursday, Toyota announced it will extend the current shutdown for two additional weeks.
That means workers will now return to their positions on Monday, April 20.
The company had already extended it's shut down by ten days back on March 18.
According to a release, for the week of April 6–12, hourly workers will be paid for the week. For the week of April 13-19, workers have the option of using paid time off, or taking unpaid time off, without penalties.
