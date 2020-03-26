UofL football player father dies from COVID-19 complications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A University of Louisville football player lost his father due to the novel coronavirus.
Junior wide receiver Corey Reed Junior’s father, Corey Reed, 43, died Wednesday following complications from COVID- 19 at a hospital in Atlanta.
“My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. “This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it’s even more difficult when it touches someone in the UofL football family. We have been in contact with Corey and his family, and are here to support him during this extremely difficult time.”
Reed, a native of Fulton, Georgia, has played for the Cardinals for three seasons.
