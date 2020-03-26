UofL Health to begin outpatient COVID-19 testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the state of Kentucky may soon be operational.
UofL Health announced it will begin outpatient testing on Brook and Liberty streets in Louisville.
UofL Health spokesman David McArthur released the following statement:
"UofL Health will begin operating a consolidated outpatient COVID-19 testing site for our healthcare system at the corner of Brook and Liberty.
Access to this lot is available by appointment only, and limited to established patients of UofL Health. Directing our high risk symptomatic patients to this central site accomplishes three important priorities: keeping potential COVID-19 patients from spreading the disease to other patients and staff at provider offices, consolidating our testing resources, and the preservation of PPE. As more testing resources become available to our community, we hope to increase testing availability to others in the community.
Those experiencing severe symptoms, that best qualify hospital level care, should still seek care at an emergency room.”
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke about drive-thru testing in his daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon and said the first one would begin next week and would work as a test model. If it works well, Beshear said he hopes to install more of them around the state.
A specific date for when the outpatient testing will begin has not been released.
