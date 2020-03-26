UofL Health begins drive-thru COVID-19 testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville on Thursday began drive-thru coronavirus testing.
The UofL Health parking lot is located on Brook Street between Muhammad Ali and Liberty Street.
The entrance to the testing site near the University of Louisville Health Jewish Hospital is marked with several signs.
Right now, only those who have already seen a UofL health professional can use the drive-thru.
“These are patients that we see in our practice,” said Cindy Lucchese, the chief nurse executive for the UofL Physician Group. "It’s the most vulnerable patients with underlying conditions.
“After seeing our providers, they are scheduled for drive-thru testing.”
UofL Health representative David McArthur said the hospital hopes the drive-thru accomplishes three goals. It wants to keep potential COVID-19 patients from spreading the disease to other patients and staff at provider offices, strengthen testing resources, and preserve protection equipment.
“What we want to do is centralize this to get it away from our clinics,” said Hugh Shoff, an emergency medicine physician at UofL who joined Lucchese at a news conference Thursday.
Shoff said the drive-thru staff can test for fever, shortness of breath and other possible COVID 19 symptoms. He said there were 12 appointments on Thursday’s schedule, but added that he hopes to grow that number quickly.
“(Tomorrow) we’re looking to scale it up to the 20 or 30 range, depending on (staff) available,” Shoff said.
Anyone who shows up without an appointment, even if he or she shows symptoms, will be given instructions on how to follow the procedures.
