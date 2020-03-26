Visitors in Waikiki attacked during apparent coronavirus-fueled rant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mainland family who took advantage of the cheap airfares to Hawaii found themselves being victimized for it in Waikiki Wednesday.
The Shepard family, of Illinois, told Hawaii News Now they could never afford to come to the islands, so when they saw the airfares drop, they jumped on the chance for a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
But Robert Shepard says they were attacked by a man, who accused them of trying to spread the coronavirus.
The incident left his daughters in tears on the side of the road at Kapiolani Park.
"He started screaming and yelling about how we're not from here, and that we need to leave," said Shepard. "Then he started to back up with his door open and tried to hit me. Then he turned in and tried to back up and ram me with his truck, and finally he decided to take off."
No one was injured.
Police were nearby and immediately started searching for the suspect.
The Shepards say they have not heard back on whether he was caught.
The family says none of them have symptoms, and they are being very careful to practice social distancing while in Hawaii.
