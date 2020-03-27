Arkansas man caught licking couple’s doorbell camera amid coronavirus crisis

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The spread of COVID-19 has forced Americans to keep their distance, but many aren’t grasping the concept.
Two men were caught on camera Monday night licking a couple’s Ring doorbell.
“The first shock was the noise. The noise of someone coming up straight to this camera and licking it. Not once, but twice," Ring doorbell owner Matthew Wehmeier said.
He says he installed the doorbell camera to help his wife, Crystal, feel more comfortable at home while he’s away. The two have “noisy neighbors" that often trigger the doorbell, sending an alert to their phones.
In her free time, Crystal goes back and reviews the videos that the camera picks up and on Tuesday night, she was in for a surprise on what happened the night before.
Just after 10 p.m. Monday, two men were moving around the door. The video then shows one of the men walk up and lick the camera. Not once, but twice.
The two then proceeded to show off their dance moves for the camera. Performing popular dances like the “floss” and “shoot."
“They really put on a show,” Wehmeier said. “It was shocking, to say the least.”
He did not recognize the two culprits, whom he called “losers” in a social media post. Instead, he believes they might have been visiting his next-door neighbor.
“You can’t choose your neighbors,” Wehmeier said. “Or their guests.”
Since that night, they have been checking their app to be more aware of who or what’s going outside their door and on Thursday, they had an unexpected visitor.
“What I did the other night was absolutely uncalled for and I understand that and I apologize," a man from the video said.
The man revealed that he was visiting a friend and that he also lives in the same apartment complex.
“I was kinda showing out and putting on a show for the camera and that’s not okay. I apologize for that," the man said.
Matthew, who was at work at the time, responded to him through the camera.
“I appreciate that. That’s stand up of you. Very, very honest of you and stand up of you," Matthew said.
Matthew says he bought the camera to ease their minds. But, it turned out to be something for others to be mischievous with.
And his concern and message to those young men is understanding that everything has a consequence, especially with the times we are in.
“Be aware of what you do. Whether it was before we had this pandemic or now. Lots of things can have consequences. Rather it’s a viral infection or a criminal processing taken against you. Be mindful of that," Matthew said.
He went online to the Batesville Police Department “contact us” page to let the department know what happened that night.
Police Chief Alan Cockrill says he was unaware of the situation until Thursday because that page has a malfunction.
As of Thursday, he didn’t know quite yet if he would press charges.
Region 8 News spoke with a Batesville Police Department Investigator Jason Bryant, to see what kind of charges could this “camera licker" face and the investigator said it could be anything from criminal mischief to even possibly assault, but it all is case-by-case.
“It’s just strange,” he said of the stunt, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re going through a pandemic and people are out here spreading germs.”
