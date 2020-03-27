Beshear confirms 9 coronavirus deaths, urges Kentuckians to stay away from Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 54 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
At his daily briefing Friday, Beshear also reported two more deaths -- a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 77-year-old man from Hopkins County. It’s the first time Beshear reported two coronavirus-related deaths in one day.
A third death, making nine deaths total in the state from the coronavirus, was announced later Friday evening in a press release from Beshear’s office.
“I want us to think about their families,” Beshear said. “I want us to pray for their loved ones. The stakes are very serious, and very personal.”
Kentucky now has a confirmed total of 302 cases of the coronavirus.
Beshear also expressed frustration about Tennessee possibly not taking drastic enough measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“If you are a Kentuckian living on that border, I need you to not go to Tennessee for anything other than work, visiting a loved one, or going to the grocery if that’s where it’s closest to you,” Beshear said, specifically talking to residents of Christian, Logan and Todd counties. “Just look at the number of cases that are barely south of you.”
Tennessee reported more than 1,200 cases on Friday.
“You’re doing a lot inside your county to do everything you can to flatten that curve,” Beshear added. “But just south, if you travel, and potentially bring it back, that frustrates all those efforts.”
Beshear said he hasn’t contacted Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, but added that he speaks regularly to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The two governors know each other from their days as attorneys general of their respective states, and have both drawn national praise for their leadership during the coronavirus crisis.
“Politics never comes into this,” Beshear said. “It is always a conversation about how we’re doing, and how being neighbors ... can help both of our states.”
Among DeWine, Lee and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Beshear is the only Democrat.
“We are all neighbors,” Beshear said. “This isn’t a time for partisanship. We’re all just trying to do the right thing. This virus doesn’t care about borders."
Earlier Friday, Holcomb reported a total of 338 confirmed cases in Indiana, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Jefferson County’s largest single-day increase in confirmed cases. The 43 new cases bring the county’s total to 101. Also during his daily briefing Friday, Fischer confirmed another local patient had died from the coronavirus.
