Beshear confirms 54 new cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced 54 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
At his daily briefing Friday, the Beshear also reported two more deaths -- a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 77-year-old man from Hopkins County. It’s the first time Beshear reported two coronavirus-related deaths in one day.
Kentucky now has a confirmed total of 302 cases of coronavirus.
“I want us to think about their families,” Beshear said. “I want us to pray for their loved ones. The stakes are very serious, and very personal.”
Earlier Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Jefferson County’s largest single-day increase in confirmed cases. The 43 new cases bring the county’s total to 101. Also during his daily briefing Friday, Fischer confirmed another local patient had died from the coronavirus.
This story is being updated.
