Coronavirus slowdown forces Omni Hotel to close

“The global health crisis has hit the hospitality industry swiftly and significantly," said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels and Resorts. "Like many hotels, we’ve felt the impact and made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations at Omni Louisville Hotel effective today, March 27 until June 1, 2020. Our intent is to reopen the hotel as quickly as possible, although we will reassess each week. Our associates are the heart of our business and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact for them. We are thankful for the continued support from our guests and family of associates and know we will weather this storm and come out much stronger.”