Coronavirus slowdown forces Omni Hotel to close

LOIUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Citing effects of the coronavirus shutdown, the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville announced that it is closing for the next two months.
The 30 story hotel, which opened in March 2018, will suspend operations effective today until June 1.
“The global health crisis has hit the hospitality industry swiftly and significantly," said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels and Resorts. "Like many hotels, we’ve felt the impact and made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations at Omni Louisville Hotel effective today, March 27 until June 1, 2020. Our intent is to reopen the hotel as quickly as possible, although we will reassess each week. Our associates are the heart of our business and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact for them. We are thankful for the continued support from our guests and family of associates and know we will weather this storm and come out much stronger.”
The hotel chain recently confirmed to WAVE 3 News that it couldn't keep its entire workforce busy given how travel has slowed and restaurants and bars have been ordered to close.
The Omni Hotel Louisville has 612 guest rooms.
