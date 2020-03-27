Departing passengers down 85 to 90% at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – There seems to be more planes parked at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport than there are flying.
There also seems to be more employees than travelers.
The volume of departing passengers, according to Louisville Regional Airport Authority (LRAA), is in line with national declines of 85 to 90 percent and airport vendors are scaling back operations.
“Some of our concessionaires, our restaurants, our retails shops have adjusted their hours,” LRAA Public Relations Manager Natalie Chaudoin said. “Some have temporarily closed. Some of our parking lots have temporarily closed due to the decrease in demand. Our information booth has temporarily closed.”
According to people still flying, seats on the plane greatly outnumber passengers.
“Empty, to be honest with you,” departing passenger Donald Roberts said. “I flew from Austin to Nashville on Monday with maybe 12 people.”
“It was just seats, they didn’t do any kind of service for us,” arriving passenger Tyler Chandler said. “No food, no nothing. It was just quiet.”
Anyone traveling is advised to check flight schedules often in case of any cancellations.
