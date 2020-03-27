Donhoff to retire as St. X athletic director, replacement named

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) - The man who has headed the athletic department at Saint Xavier High School for the last 25 years has announced his retirement.
Alan Donhoff, a 1972 St. X graduate, has been a member of the St. X faculty for 42 years.
During Donhoff's tenure, St. X athletic teams won 141 state championships, the most by any other athletic director in school history.
Donhoff’s retirement will becone effective at the end of June. The school has named Denny Williams as the new AD, effective July 1. Williams joined St. X as assistant athletic director last year after serving assistant AD for nine years at Indiana University Southeast.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.