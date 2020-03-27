Food, supply drive held at Southeast Christian Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southeast Christian Church is working to help those affected by the coronavirus.
Church leaders organized a food and supply drive on Friday at seven of the church’s campuses.
A second donation drive will be held on March 30. People can drive-thru between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and drop off donations of food, household supplies or medical supplies like N-95 gloves or sanitizer. The items will be distributed to local food banks, shelters and hospitals.
Southeast had some extra hands to get the donations to the people who need them most. The team at Furniture Fair heard about the supply drive and volunteered to help, since they are not able to deliver furniture right now.
