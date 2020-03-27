FORECAST: Few thunderstorms this morning, otherwise another warm day

By Brian Goode | March 27, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 6:41 AM

ALERT DAY

  • SATURDAY 3/27

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THIS MORNING: A few gusty t-storms with small hail possible
  • SATURDAY EVENING: A period of strong to isolated severe t-storms possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Watch for gusty thunderstorms near and north of I-64. Otherwise it will be hazy and quite warm for the rest of the area with highs a few degrees either side of 80.

The wind will ramp up overnight and temperatures should actually rise to near 70 by sunrise!

Saturday will be a warm and humid day with strong south winds pushing highs into the 80s. While a spotty afternoon t-storm will be possible, the risk goes up into the evening.

Scattered strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms will push east overnight.

Cooler air flows in near sunrise.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 3/27 4AM

