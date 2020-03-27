FORECAST: Few thunderstorms this morning, otherwise another warm day

- SATURDAY 3/27
- THIS MORNING: A few gusty t-storms with small hail possible
- SATURDAY EVENING: A period of strong to isolated severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Watch for gusty thunderstorms near and north of I-64. Otherwise it will be hazy and quite warm for the rest of the area with highs a few degrees either side of 80.
The wind will ramp up overnight and temperatures should actually rise to near 70 by sunrise!
Saturday will be a warm and humid day with strong south winds pushing highs into the 80s. While a spotty afternoon t-storm will be possible, the risk goes up into the evening.
Scattered strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms will push east overnight.
Cooler air flows in near sunrise.
