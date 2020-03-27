FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight, better chance late Saturday

- Saturday is an ALERT DAY with strong/severe storms late in the day
- Turning cooler next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy and warm overnight. An isolated thunderstorm may develop along a warm front as it starts its march north into Central Indiana overnight.
Welcome to the weekend!
Much of the day will be dry. Any isolated shower or thunderstorm won’t survive long. A better storm chance later in the evening. Highs in the 70s/80s. Showers and thunderstorms will increase during the evening. The best severe chance sits across Illinois. For us, most of the action moves out by 3 a.m. We’ve flagged an ALERT DAY with some possibly severe weather.
A sunny Sunday is in the works. The wind, however, will remain gusty at times with speeds near 30 mph.
