FORECAST: Warm with an isolated showers/thunderstorm possible

- THIS EVENING: Isolated t-storms near/north of I-64. Some with hail.
- SATURDAY EVENING: A period of strong to isolated severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be mainly cloudy and breezy at times. The sun breaks will determine just how warm we get but well into the 70s is likely with a few lower 80s possible south. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible.
We’ll have a warm night ahead. An isolated thunderstorm may develop along a warm front as it starts its march north into central Indiana overnight.
Saturday will be a warm and humid day. Most of the day will be spent dry as any isolated shower or thunderstorm won't survive long. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Coverage of thunderstorms increases after 6 p.m. with most of the action east of I-65 by 2 a.m. Some could turn briefly severe with damaging winds.
Sunday looks to be a sunny day but it will be windy at times with gusts of 30-35 mph.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.